USA Orders Untitled Sean Jablonski Drama

USA announced Tuesday that it has given a 10-episode order to an untitled drama from executive producer Sean Jablonski and Universal Cable Productions. Jablonski has served as an executive producer on Suits and Nip/Tuck.

The series, slated to premiere this summer, follows an investment banker who discovers that his wife is involved with a male escort.

"This is a powerful new addition to our drama slate and marks the next generation of sophisticated storytelling for USA," USA Network president Chris McCumber said. "Through a culturally resonant story of an imperfect marriage, the series takes a captivating look at real modern day issues facing couples in today’s complicated world."