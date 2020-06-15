USA Orders Unscripted Shows ‘Instant Family’ and ‘The Rev’

USA Network has ordered unscripted series Instant Family and The Rev. Instant Family will have six half-hour episodes. Nicole is a type-A entrepreneur and Josh is her devoted husband. Their lives change when they decide to open their home and hearts to three sisters living on the streets.

“The high-energy series focuses on the importance of balancing work and family, laughter and love… and demonstrates how the greatest things in life can come together in an instant,” said USA.

Line By Line Media produces. Instant Family is executive produced by Justin Tucker, Sam Sarkoob and Bob Unger.

The Rev will have eight half-hour episodes. It is about Pastor Richard Hartley. “When he isn’t preaching and inspiring his congregation at his Long Island, NY church, he’s dealing with his rambunctious and loving family… all while utilizing his musical skills to make the church’s choir top notch,” said USA.

This is Just a Test LLC produces the show, with Aengus James, Colin Miller and Jen McClure-Metz executive producing.

Both show titles are working titles.