USA Orders Third Season of 'Suits'

USA announced Friday that it has ordered a 16-episode third season of its legal drama Suits.

For the first half of its second season, the legal series was this summer's top scripted series among adults 18-49, 25-54 and 18-34. The Aug. 23 summer finale drew 6.5 million total viewers.

"Quite simply, Suits is as good as it gets. Sophisticated storytelling, sharp dialogue, and award-worthy performances make this show a cornerstone of our original programming lineup," said USA co-presidents Jeff Wachtel and Chris McCumber.

Suits returns in January to wrap its second season.