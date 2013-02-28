USA Orders 'Summer Camp' Reality Series
USA Network has ordered eight episodes of Summer Camp, a competition reality
series that sends die-hard adult campers back to reclaim their youth.
Set to premiere this summer, the seriesfeatures 16 campers in competitions inspired by classic
camp games at a lakeside retreat. Summer Camp is from Big Brother producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan and Fly on
the Wall Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.
Summer Camp is
USA's fourth reality series pickup, joining The
Choir, Partners in Crime and The
Moment, which premieres April 11.
