USA Orders 'Summer Camp' Reality Series

USA Network has ordered eight episodes of Summer Camp, a competition reality

series that sends die-hard adult campers back to reclaim their youth.

Set to premiere this summer, the seriesfeatures 16 campers in competitions inspired by classic

camp games at a lakeside retreat. Summer Camp is from Big Brother producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan and Fly on

the Wall Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Summer Camp is

USA's fourth reality series pickup, joining The

Choir, Partners in Crime and The

Moment, which premieres April 11.