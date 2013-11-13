USA Orders Six-Episode Event Series From Tim Kring, Gideon Raff

Homeland's Gideon Raff and Heroes' Tim Kring are teaming up for an event series at USA.

Universal Cable Productions announced Wednesday a six-episode series commitment for DIG, a Jerusalem-set action adventure drama that will premiere late next year. The series, which was developed by Keshet in association with BermanBraun, marks the first project commitment since Jeff Wachtel was tapped for the newly created role of president and chief content officer and studio head for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

DIG centers around an FBI agents stationed in Jerusalem, who uncovers a 2,000 years-long conspiracy while investigating a murder of a female archeologist. The series will be shot entirely on location in Jerusalem. DIG marks the first series from Iraeli-based Keshet developed exclusively for a U.S. audience.

"As we enter this new chapter for our studio and our portfolio, we've been looking for a project that makes a statement," said Wachtel. "This team of storytellers has put together a smart, sophisticated and compelling show that will hit the market with a big bang and a lasting impression."

Keshet Media Group CEO Avi Nir and Gail Berman, Lloyd Braun and Gene Stein of BermanBraun serve as executive producers along with cocreators Raff and Kring.