USA Orders Season 2 of 'Colony'

USA Network said it ordered a second season of new dramatic series Colony. The show, about a family's struggle to survive and restore liberty to the people of an occupied Los Angeles, is in its freshman season now, with episode four airing Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“Carlton and Ryan have successfully delivered a story that tests the strengths and weaknesses of a society in duress, and the bonds of a family divided,” Chris McCumber, president of USA Network, said in a release, referring to series creators Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. “Colony’s performance across all platforms has been impressive, and we can’t wait to see where the story takes us.”

Citing Nielsen, USA said the first three episodes have averaged a combined live-plus-three-days audience of 3.4 million viewers ages 2 and over, when two same-night telecasts of each new episode are added together. And more than 500,000 people sampled the series pilot during a targeted, two-week pre-linear release on select digital platforms including USANetwork.com, Hulu, the USA Network App and VOD, the network said of the heavily promoted original, starring Josh Holloway (Lost) and Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead).

