USA Orders Reality Series With Kurt Warner

In a bid to ramp up its unscripted programming, USA Network has picked up the original reality series The Moment, hosted by former NFL star

Kurt Warner.

The aspirational series will feature Warner, who famously went from

bagging groceries to Super Bowl MVP, will give people a second chance at a

career dream they put on hold. USA has ordered nine episodes to premiere in the

third quarter.

The Moment will be

executive-produced by Charlie Ebersol and Justin Hochberg through their

Hochberg Ebersol Company.

"From the first moments of their pitch, we knew they

were onto something that wasn't just the right creative fit for the brand, but

was also a fresh take on personal and inspirational storytelling," said USA co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel in a statement.

USA signaled its push into more reality

fare last February when it hired Heather Olander as its

senior VP of alternative programming. The net launched reality competition series WWE Tough Enough last April, though it continues

to be known for its many successful hour-long dramas.