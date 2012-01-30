USA Orders Political Series from Greg Berlanti

USA has picked up an aptly-timed six-hour political

miniseries from producers Greg Berlanti and Laurence Mark for a summer 2012

run, the network announced Monday.

Political Animals,

from Warner Horizon Television, centers on Elaine Barrish, a divorced former

First Lady and current Secretary of State and her unlikely friendship with a

journalist who has spent her career tearing Barrish down. Berlanti wrote and

directed the pilot and will executive-produce alongside Mark.

Longtime TV producer Berlanti was executive producer of Brothers & Sisters and Dirty Sexy Money and

co-created/executive-produced last season's failed No Ordinary Family, Eli Stone

and Jack & Bobby. He also created

the WB drama series Everwood. Primarily

a feature producer, Mark's credits include Dreamgirls,

Jerry Maguire and As Good As It Gets.

"We've been chasing Greg for years," said USA

Co-President Jeff Wachtel in a statement. "We can't think of a better

partner to be working with as we expand the storytelling reach of the

network."

USA's "blue sky" drama brand has led it to six consecutive

years as the most-watched cable network, but Wachtel and co-president Chris

McCumber have been pushing the network into other fare with recent orders for a

half-hour comedy

and reality series.