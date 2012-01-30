USA Orders Political Series from Greg Berlanti
USA has picked up an aptly-timed six-hour political
miniseries from producers Greg Berlanti and Laurence Mark for a summer 2012
run, the network announced Monday.
Political Animals,
from Warner Horizon Television, centers on Elaine Barrish, a divorced former
First Lady and current Secretary of State and her unlikely friendship with a
journalist who has spent her career tearing Barrish down. Berlanti wrote and
directed the pilot and will executive-produce alongside Mark.
Longtime TV producer Berlanti was executive producer of Brothers & Sisters and Dirty Sexy Money and
co-created/executive-produced last season's failed No Ordinary Family, Eli Stone
and Jack & Bobby. He also created
the WB drama series Everwood. Primarily
a feature producer, Mark's credits include Dreamgirls,
Jerry Maguire and As Good As It Gets.
"We've been chasing Greg for years," said USA
Co-President Jeff Wachtel in a statement. "We can't think of a better
partner to be working with as we expand the storytelling reach of the
network."
USA's "blue sky" drama brand has led it to six consecutive
years as the most-watched cable network, but Wachtel and co-president Chris
McCumber have been pushing the network into other fare with recent orders for a
half-hour comedy
and reality series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.