USA Orders 'Partners in Crime' to Series

USA continues its expansion into the reality genre, ordering docu-soap Partners in Crime (working title) to series on Thursday.

Partners in Crime centers on criminal defense attorney Mario Gallucci and his partner/best friend "Big" Lou Gelormino as they take on infamous court cases. The show is produced by Peacock Productions and slated for a 2013 debut.

The network also ordered a pilot for All In (wt), where sports handicapper Brandon Lang (who was portrayed by Matthew McConaughey

in the movie Two for the Money) will give unsuspecting families the "ultimate gaming adventure" with a chance to win big money. All In will be produced by Studio Lambert with Brian Graden and Lois Curren serving as executive producers.

USA also put into development The Cowboy Way (wt), a docuseries about the men and women who work on a Texas cattle ranch. It will be produced by Raw TV.

"Our approach to reality storytelling is to showcase a broad spectrum of life's real characters," said Heather Olander, senior VP, alternative programming. "By partnering with these reality heavyweights, whose distinct voices have influenced the genre, we are offering audiences a new reason to engage with USA."

These join the already announced series, The Moment and The Choir -- which will also debut in 2013 -- as well as Bride or Best Man, which begins production on a pilot next month.