USA Orders More ‘Dig’

USA Network has expanded the order for limited series Dig, expanding the series length from six episodes to 10, the network announced Tuesday.

The network has also set the series’ premiere for March 5. Dig was originally scheduled to premiere in 2014, but was delayed when conflict in Israel forced the production to relocate from Jerusalem to Croatia and New Mexico.

The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions and is executive produced by Tim Kring and Gideon Raff.

“We knew when we saw the exceptional pilot and immersed ourselves into the incredible world of intrigue that Tim and Gideon have created with Dig that we wanted more,” said USA president Chris McCumber. “With its multi-layered story, international locations, cinematic production and immensely talented cast—Dig promises to be a must-watch event series.”

The series was developed by Keshet and The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman. Avi Nir of Keshet also serves as executive producer with Alon Shtruzman and Karni Ziv.

“Dig is not only a major event series, it’s also a major event for our studio,” said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Tim and Giddy, Gail and Avi have been spectacular partners who are creating a great show under extraordinary circumstances. And it's always a pleasure to work with the wonderful team at USA.”