USA Orders Medical Dramas 'Rush,' 'Complications'

USA picked up a pair of dramas on Friday, ordering Rush (working title) and Complications (wt) to series.

Medical drama Complications is from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, and centers on a disillusioned ER doctor who finds his existence transformed when he intervenes in a drive-by shooting, saving a young boy's life and killing one of his attackers. Complications is from Fox Television Studios.

Rush is a Hollywood-set drama about a hard-partying, discreet on-call doctor. The production comes out of Fox 21 with Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo as executive producers.

Both series were picked up for 10 episodes, including their pilots.

The network also said that White Collar was picked up for a six-episode sixth season.