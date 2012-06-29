USAOrders 'Graceland' to Series
USA announced on
Friday that it has ordered its pilot Graceland, from White Collar
creator Jeff Eastin, to series.
Graceland follows a group of
agents from three government agencies -- - the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA),
Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and U.S. Customs -- who are forced to
live together in an undercover beach house in Southern California.
"There aren't many
people we'd trust to run two shows on our air, but Jeff Eastin is one of them,"
USA co-presidents said Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel. "He wrote a brilliant
script; Russell delivered a superb pilot; Daniel and Aaron anchor an incredible
ensemble cast; [Fox Television Studios] was once again a great studio partner."
The series stars
Daniel Sunjata, Aaron Tveit, Venessa Ferlito, Brandon Jay McLaren and Manny
Montana.
