USAOrders 'Graceland' to Series

USA announced on

Friday that it has ordered its pilot Graceland, from White Collar

creator Jeff Eastin, to series.

Graceland follows a group of

agents from three government agencies -- - the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA),

Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and U.S. Customs -- who are forced to

live together in an undercover beach house in Southern California.

"There aren't many

people we'd trust to run two shows on our air, but Jeff Eastin is one of them,"

USA co-presidents said Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel. "He wrote a brilliant

script; Russell delivered a superb pilot; Daniel and Aaron anchor an incredible

ensemble cast; [Fox Television Studios] was once again a great studio partner."

The series stars

Daniel Sunjata, Aaron Tveit, Venessa Ferlito, Brandon Jay McLaren and Manny

Montana.