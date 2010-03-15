USA Orders ‘Facing Kate'
By Alex Weprin
NBC Universal's USA Network has given a series order to
drama Facing Kate. The series, a co-production between Universal Cable
Productions and Universal Networks International, will premiere with a
90-minute pilot, followed by 11 one-hour episodes.
Facing Kate follows Kate Reed (Sarah Shahi, The L
Word) a litigator who, frustrated with the bureaucracy and injustice she
sees in her job, decides to become a mediator.
Michael Sardo (Caroline in the City, Wings) is
the creator and executive producer, with Steve Stark (Medium), also on
board executive producer along with Russ Buchholz as co-executive
producer.
"The combination of Michael's and Sarah's unique
talents gives this funny, energetic and iconoclastic law show a
completely fresh voice," said Jeff Wachtel, president of original
programming for USA Network and co-head of original content for Universal Cable
Productions. "We see Facing Kate as the perfect complement to our
character-based series line-up."
Kate is also the first time that Universal Cable
Productions and Universal networks International, one of its global
counterparts, will be collaborating on a series.
