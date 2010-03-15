USA Orders ‘Facing Kate'

NBC Universal's USA Network has given a series order to

drama Facing Kate. The series, a co-production between Universal Cable

Productions and Universal Networks International, will premiere with a

90-minute pilot, followed by 11 one-hour episodes.

Facing Kate follows Kate Reed (Sarah Shahi, The L

Word) a litigator who, frustrated with the bureaucracy and injustice she

sees in her job, decides to become a mediator.

Michael Sardo (Caroline in the City, Wings) is

the creator and executive producer, with Steve Stark (Medium), also on

board executive producer along with Russ Buchholz as co-executive

producer.

"The combination of Michael's and Sarah's unique

talents gives this funny, energetic and iconoclastic law show a

completely fresh voice," said Jeff Wachtel, president of original

programming for USA Network and co-head of original content for Universal Cable

Productions. "We see Facing Kate as the perfect complement to our

character-based series line-up."

Kate is also the first time that Universal Cable

Productions and Universal networks International, one of its global

counterparts, will be collaborating on a series.