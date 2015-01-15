USA Orders Donny Deutsch Comedy #TCA15

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Winter Press Tour

USA Network has given a six-episode order to Donny!, a half-hour comedy blending scripted and unscripted elements. The series stars financial TV personality Donny Deutsch.

Announcing the series at the TCA winter press tour Thursday, USA Network president compared the format of the show to the improv-based HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The series is executive produced by Banks Tarver and Ken Druckerman of Left/Right with Deutsch.

The network also is reviving WWE series Tough Enough. On Wednesday night USA confirmed that it had canceled freshman comedy Benched after one season.