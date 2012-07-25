USA Orders 'The Choir' to Series

USA is continuing its push beyond into reality programming, on Wednesday offically ordering The Choir to series.

The 10-episode, one-hour reality series from Shed Media -- based on the BBC format of the same name -- will follow choirmaster Gareth Malone as he attemps to unite unsuspecting communities though the power of song.

"From our first meeting with Gareth, we were blown away by his ability to unite people through music," said Heather Olander, senior VP, reality development for USA. "Comedic, unpredictable, emotional, the series taps into the heart of what we're aiming for on the reality front and spotlights true American characters."

The Choir joins USA's other reality pickup, The Moment, which stars former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. Both series are slated to debut in early 2013.