USA Orders Carlton Cuse Drama ‘Colony’

USA Network has given a 10-episode order to Colony, a drama written and executive produced by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions will co-produce the series.

Colony becomes the fourth new drama slated to premiere on USA in 2015 — joining Mr. Robot, Dig and Complications. Starring Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies, the series tells the story of a family trying to survive in a near-future Los Angeles that has been occupied by an outside power.

“Carlton and Ryan have created an intriguing ride that uniquely provides a humanistic take on a story set in the near future,” said USA president Chris McCumber. “Josh and Sarah have incredible on-screen chemistry and brilliantly play a couple making tough choices to protect their family in an uncertain world.”

Colony becomes the fourth current series for former Lost executive producer Cuse, who also serves as executive producer on Bates Motel and upcoming series The Returned for A&E as well as FX’s The Strain.