USA Opens Up More 'White Collar'

USA Network has renewed a fourth season of White Collar, ordering another 16-episode campaign.

Starring Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay as a pair of mismatched crime solvers, White Collar has averaged 3.9 million viewers during its third campaign, the balance of which will return in January.

"We're thrilled to offer our viewers another season that promises some of the best writing in television, unexpected twists and generous helpings of America's favorite bromance," said USA Network co-presidents Jeff Wachtel and Chris McCumber.

The renewal follows USA's judgments for a second-season of Suits and an eight-episode final chapter of In Plain Sight next spring. The characters network has yet to make an official call on rookie sports psychology series Necessary Roughness.

