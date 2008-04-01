USA Network Tops Cable Ratings List for Q1

First-quarter cable ratings were released by Nielsen Media Research Tuesday.

Each network can make claims based on whatever demo they target, and many posted their best quarters ever.

Below are the top 10 networks in terms of overall audience delivery during primetime. Look for detailed analysis in B&C’s weekly print edition. For the first quarter of 2008 (Dec. 31, 2007-March 30, 2008), according to Nielsen, they are:

• USA Network, 2.89 million total viewers;

• Disney Channel, 2.46 million;

• TNT, 2.11 million;

• TBS, 1.99 million;

• Fox News Channel, 1.81 million;

• Nick at Nite, 1.74 million;

• A&E Network, 1.45 million;

• Lifetime Television. 1.41 million;

• FX, 1.4 million; and

• ESPN, 1.38 million.