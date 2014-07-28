USA Network Taps Carlton Cuse for New Pilot

USA Network has picked up a pilot from producer Carlton Cuse, the network announced Monday.

Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) will serve as executive producer of Colony, a series that follows a family torn by opposing forces as they balance staying together with surviving the struggle of the human race, according to the network. Ryan Condal (Hercules) will also serve as an executive producer of the series.

“Colony is a gripping story that brilliantly weaves together an intense family drama in an authentic, yet unknown, world,” said Chris McCumber, President of USA Network in a statement. “We are pleased to be in business with Ryan Condal and Carlton Cuse, who is clearly one of the best in the industry when it comes to genre fiction.”

Story via Multichannel.com.