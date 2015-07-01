USA Network Renews ‘Suits’ for Sixth Season

USA Network renewed drama Suits for a 16-episode sixth season, the network announced Wednesday.

The series, from Universal Cable Productions, is currently in its fifth season and earned 3.4 million total viewers for last week’s episode.

“Suits has set the bar high in every way and continues to be a strong performer and marquee property for USA,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network. “From the incredible on-screen performances and brilliant writing to the aspirational lifestyle portrayed, we look forward to continuing to bring viewers into the world of Suits every week.”

Suits, set in a fast-paced Manhattan corporate law firm, is created and executive produced by Aaron Korsh.