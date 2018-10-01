USA Network Renews ‘Queen of the South’

USA Network has announced a fourth season renewal for drama Queen of the South. Season four is set to air in 2019. The series is based on the book La Reina Del Sur, by Arturo Perez-Reverte, and stars Alicia Braga.

Queen of the South is a co-production from Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions (UCP). The series has delivered an average of 2.1 million total viewers this season, according to USA.

Queen of the South tells the story of Teresa Mendoza (played by Braga), who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In season three, Teresa strikes out on her own, determined to build a new empire. But as enemies close in, she realizes that being Queen will require more work than she ever imagined.

The season three finale aired Sept. 13.

David T. Friendly and Natalie Chaidez executive produce the show.

USA Network is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.