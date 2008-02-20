USA Network Renews Monk

USA Network ordered a seventh season of Monk.

The quirky drama starring Tony Shalhoub will return with 16 new episodes, one-half planned for July and the other half for January.

Monk's fate had been up in the air due to the writers' strike.

One of the network's biggest hits and a successful lead-in to Psych, it was up more than 20% in the key adults 18-49 demo last season versus the ratings during that time period a year earlier. It is produced by Universal Media Studios with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios.

Part one of the show's season-six finale drew some 5.6 million total viewers at 9 p.m. Friday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.