USA Network Picks Up TwoMore Series

USA has picked up two more

original scripted series, A Legal Mind and Necessary Roughness, the network

said Wednesday.

A Legal Mind follows a

Manhattan corporate lawyer (Gabriel Macht) and his new recruit - a book-smart

but unmotivated college dropout (Patrick J. Adams). The Universal Cable

Productions series is executive produced by Doug Liman and David Bartis.

Creator Aaron Korsh serves as co-executive producer and Gene Klein as producer.

Inspired by a true story,

Necessary Roughness focuses on Long Island divorcee and single mom (Callie

Thorne), who gets a job as a therapist for a pro football team and sees

high-profile clients visit her start-up practice for doses of her tough love

therapy. The series is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television ad Universal

Cable Productions. Creators Liz Krueger and Craig Shapiro are co-executive

producers along with supervising producers Donna Dannenfelser and Joe Sabatino

and executive producer Kevin Dowling.

Each of the series will

have a 90-minute premiere followed by 11 one-hour episodes.

"At USA, we like to say that the quality of the material advances

the projects - and these are two great pilots!" said Jeff Wachtel, USA's

president, original programming, and co-head, original content, Universal Cable

Productions. "A Legal Mind and Necessary Roughness take our original

series to a new level, while honoring the character brand filter that has been

so crucial to our success."

USA currently has eight original scripted series with the latest,

Fairly Legal, premiering Thursday night.