USA Network Picks Up TwoMore Series
USA has picked up two more
original scripted series, A Legal Mind and Necessary Roughness, the network
said Wednesday.
A Legal Mind follows a
Manhattan corporate lawyer (Gabriel Macht) and his new recruit - a book-smart
but unmotivated college dropout (Patrick J. Adams). The Universal Cable
Productions series is executive produced by Doug Liman and David Bartis.
Creator Aaron Korsh serves as co-executive producer and Gene Klein as producer.
Inspired by a true story,
Necessary Roughness focuses on Long Island divorcee and single mom (Callie
Thorne), who gets a job as a therapist for a pro football team and sees
high-profile clients visit her start-up practice for doses of her tough love
therapy. The series is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television ad Universal
Cable Productions. Creators Liz Krueger and Craig Shapiro are co-executive
producers along with supervising producers Donna Dannenfelser and Joe Sabatino
and executive producer Kevin Dowling.
Each of the series will
have a 90-minute premiere followed by 11 one-hour episodes.
"At USA, we like to say that the quality of the material advances
the projects - and these are two great pilots!" said Jeff Wachtel, USA's
president, original programming, and co-head, original content, Universal Cable
Productions. "A Legal Mind and Necessary Roughness take our original
series to a new level, while honoring the character brand filter that has been
so crucial to our success."
USA currently has eight original scripted series with the latest,
Fairly Legal, premiering Thursday night.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.