USA Network, Oxygen Media Secure Rights for ‘Chicago P.D.’

NBCUniversal-owned networks USA Network and Oxygen Media Friday announced it has acquired episodes of sister broadcast network NBC’s drama seriesChicago P.D.



As part of the deal, USA will air the first four seasons of the Dick Wolf-producedChicago P.D.series—which portrays the lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite intelligent unit—with an all-day season one marathon beginning Oct. 1, before shifting the series to Fridays beginning on Oct. 6, according to network officials.



Oxygen will air all-day marathons of the series starting with season four on Tuesdays beginning Oct. 6.



