USA Network Orders Season Three of ‘The Sinner’

USA Network has picked up a third season of limited series The Sinner. Bill Pullman returns as Detective Harry Ambrose, and Matt Bomer joins the cast as Jamie, whom USA describes as “an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident.”

The third season sees Ambrose begin a routine investigation of a tragic car accident, and he uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into a very disturbing case.

Season two had eight episodes. Universal Cable Productions produces.

Derek Simonds returns as executive producer and showrunner. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple executive produce through Iron Ocean, and Charlie Gogolak, Willie Reale and Adam Bernstein exec produce, too, with Bernstein directing the first two episodes.