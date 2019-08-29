USA Network Orders More ‘Queen of the South’

USA Network has ordered season five of drama Queen of the South. Fox 21 Television Studios and UCP produce the show.

Based on the book La Reina Del Sur, by Arturo Perez-Reverte, Queen of the South tells the story of Teresa Mendoza, a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seeks refuge in America.

Alice Braga plays Mendoza.

The series La Reina Del Sur airs on Telemundo.

Season four of Queen of the South, which began June 6, saw Mendoza setting up shop in New Orleans.

The season finale airs Aug. 29.

David T. Friendly, Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato are the executive producers.