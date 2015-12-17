USA Network Launches TV Everywhere on Roku

NBCUniversal’s USA Network said its USA Now streaming service is available via Roku

Roku customers who authenticate their pay-TV subscriptions will be able to use Roku boxes to stream full seasons, current episodes and select episodes of USA shows.

Among the shows with episodes available for streaming are the upcoming Colony, Golden Globe-nominated Mr. Robot, Suits and Chrisley Knows Best. Viewers can also catch up on past season of series like Playing House and Royal Pains.

“We strive to make our content accessible for our fans and the launch of USA Now on the Roku platform gives Roku customers the chance to check out our incredible content including the hit series Mr. Robot. and the highly-anticipated January launch of Colony,” said USA Network senior VP of digital, Jeffrey Kaufman.

USA Now is also available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, the new Apple TV, Xbox One and Windows Store for mobile devices and tablets.

“USA Network’s launch on the Roku platform demonstrates our commitment to reaching fans and driving engagement with the network. This launch will further expand NBCUniversal’s growing TV Everywhere portfolio and create even greater value for fans of the USA Network and its leading shows,” said Dina Juliano, senior VP of Consumer Product Strategy, TV Everywhere, NBCUniversal.

NBCU is a division of Comcast.