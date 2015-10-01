USA Network Cancels 'Graceland'

The law enforcement drama Graceland has been cancelled after three seasons on USA Network. Creator and showrunner Jeff Eastin broke the news on Twitter, and USA has confirmed it.

“Just got the word, there will be no more #GracelandTV. Thank you to the best cast, crew and fans in television,” he tweeted from @jeffeastin.

With Daniel Sunjata in a starring role, Graceland depicted the lives of six undercover federal agents living together in a Southern California house.

Fox TV Studios produced the show.

One individual with knowledge of USA's decision said the show worked well creatively, but its slipping ratings did not justify another season.