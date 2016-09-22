USA Network to Air ‘Beverly Hills Dog Show’ Easter Sunday

USA Network will broadcast the Beverly Hills Dog Show for the first time ever as part of a new partnership with the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills. The inaugural Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented By Purina airs on Easter Sunday, 8 p.m. April 16. Over 1,000 dogs from more than 200 breeds are expected to participate in the competition.

The crowning of Best in Show will be the culmination of the two-hour presentation. NBCUniversal’s TV stars hits are expected to appear.

Created by NBC Sports Group in a multi-year agreement with the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills and Purina, the program will be hosted from the Fairplex in Pomona, California by longtime dog show host David Frei, alongside actor John O’Hurley. Frei hosted the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for 26 years. He and O’Hurley also co-host NBC’s The National Dog Show Presented by Purina.

“We are thrilled about becoming a part of the dog show tradition on USA Network and NBC,” said Tom Powers, President, Kennel Club of Beverly Hills. “Our goal is to make this a real celebration of all the dogs in our life.”

NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will also feature the show in its annual Thanksgiving Day Dog Show Marathon Thursday, November 23.

The Kennel Club of Beverly Hills was established in 1965.