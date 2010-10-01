USA Net To Get Ryder Cup Conclusion, If Necessary

NBC promotion execs spent much of Friday filing

updates on coverage of the Ryder Cup golf tournament as a 7-plus-hour rain

delay forced a new coverage game plan.

Friday coverage was on ESPN, and ESPN and NBC will

continue to divvy up Saturday rounds. Sunday will also still be on NBC, but the

net may not get to cover the potentially climactic final matches.

New to the mix is a possible Monday finish. If so,

that will be on NBC's co-owned USA Network starting at 2 a.m. All start times

are in the wee hours of the morning since the Cup is being contested in

Wales this year.