USA Names Jeffrey Kaufman Senior VP, Digital

USA has named Jeffrey Kaufman senior VP, digital, the network announced Tuesday.

Kaufman will report to Alexandra Shapiro, executive VP, brand marketing and digital, and will be in charge of product development, content, and monetization strategies for USA’s digital properties. Kaufman most recently served as senior VP of digital video for Alloy Entertainment.

Past stints include MTV and Howcast. The move is a return to NBCUniversal for Kaufman, who oversaw content strategy and editorial for the launches of Hulu and the National Broadband Company in 2006.