USA Hires Singh as VP of Original Scripted Programming

USA Network has hired Reena Singh as VP of original scripted programming.

In her new role, Singh will oversee production on two of USA's original series, Covert Affairs and Fairly Legal.

"USA is extremely lucky to have nabbed Reena," said Bill McGoldrick, executive VP, original scripted programming, USA Network. "With her recent experience at our studio, UCP, she is familar with the network and will bring her great taste and relationships to her executive role here at USA."

Singh comes to USA from Universal Cable Productions (UCP), where she most recently served as VP of development and current programming.