USA Greenlights Three New Pilots

USA Network Wednesday announced it has given

cast-contingent pickups to three new original pilots - Eden, Wild Card and Over/Under.

Those join the previously announced Common Law, Necessary

Roughness and A Legal Mind,

bringing the total pilot order to six - the largest for the net in one year.

"Our creative team has done a fantastic job developing

shows that live in our brand environment, and also push the envelope of

audience expectations," said Jeff Wachtel, president original programming USA

& co-head, original content, Universal Cable Productions. "We're committed

to building the next generation of hits - and these shows hold that level of

promise."

Eden, from

Universal Cable Productions, is about a young hotel worker who gets a job at an

elite New York City hotel with the help of his con artist cousin. It is written

by Ken and Mary Hanes.

Over/Under,

about a fired day trader and his photographer wife who retreat to a

neighborhood on the cusp of gentrification, is from Fox Television Studios in

association with Universal Cable Productions. It is written by Sheila Callaghan

and executive produced by Dan Halstead.

Wild Card, from Fox Television Studios, is a Las Vegas-set

procedural about two lawyers solving the problems of people behaving badly in

Sin City. Stephen Godchaux and Cary Brokaw serve as executive producers, with

Godchaux writing.