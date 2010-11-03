USA Greenlights Three New Pilots
USA Network Wednesday announced it has given
cast-contingent pickups to three new original pilots - Eden, Wild Card and Over/Under.
Those join the previously announced Common Law, Necessary
Roughness and A Legal Mind,
bringing the total pilot order to six - the largest for the net in one year.
"Our creative team has done a fantastic job developing
shows that live in our brand environment, and also push the envelope of
audience expectations," said Jeff Wachtel, president original programming USA
& co-head, original content, Universal Cable Productions. "We're committed
to building the next generation of hits - and these shows hold that level of
promise."
Eden, from
Universal Cable Productions, is about a young hotel worker who gets a job at an
elite New York City hotel with the help of his con artist cousin. It is written
by Ken and Mary Hanes.
Over/Under,
about a fired day trader and his photographer wife who retreat to a
neighborhood on the cusp of gentrification, is from Fox Television Studios in
association with Universal Cable Productions. It is written by Sheila Callaghan
and executive produced by Dan Halstead.
Wild Card, from Fox Television Studios, is a Las Vegas-set
procedural about two lawyers solving the problems of people behaving badly in
Sin City. Stephen Godchaux and Cary Brokaw serve as executive producers, with
Godchaux writing.
