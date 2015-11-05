USA Greenlights Carvey’s ‘First Impressions’

USA Network has greenlit First Impressions, an unscripted comedy from Saturday Night Live alumnus Dana Carvey. Carvey, known for his impersonations of President George H. W. Bush, Ross Perot, Johnny Carson and others, will be the “expert-in-residence” in this half-hour program that pits America’s best amateur impressionists against each other. The series will feature celebrity guests, while Carvey will mentor contestants. Viewers vote to crown a winner.

“There is no better talent to mentor these contestants than the master of impressions, Dana Carvey,” said Jackie de Crinis, executive VP of original programming, USA Network. “The expertise and humor that he will bring to the series is unsurpassed and we can’t wait to have his world famous celebrity impersonations on our network.”

First Impressions comes from Renegade 83 and Gaspin Media. Carvey, former NBC entertainment chairman Jeff Gaspin, David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe will executive produce.

"There are so many great impressionists and First Impressions gives them an opportunity to showcase their talents," said Carvey. "Besides, I've always enjoyed watching an impressionist nail somebody...as in, capture their voice. Now I get paid to watch."