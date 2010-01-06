USA Goes For ‘Covert Affairs'
By Alex Weprin
USA
is sending Covert Affairs to series.
The spy drama stars Piper Perabo as a young CIA trainee who unexpectedly finds
herself promoted to field operative.
The show seems to be right in USA's
wheelhouse, with characteristics similar to fellow USA hits In Plain Sight and Burn
Notice.
"Covert Affairs is
a perfect fit with USA's
other top rated original series," said Jeff Wachtel, president of original
programming for USA.
"It combines the best of the network's brand attributes - high concept
characters with an aspirational tone set in an exciting location - this time in
the intriguing and surprisingly rich world of the CIA."
USA
has ordered a 90 minute premiere episode, followed by 11 one-hour episodes. It
has not yet given a premiere window, though the series will begin shooting soon
in Toronto.
Doug Liman, Dave Bartis are executive producers, with Matt
Corman and Chris Ord co-executive producers and co-writers.
