USA Goes For ‘Covert Affairs'

USA

is sending Covert Affairs to series.

The spy drama stars Piper Perabo as a young CIA trainee who unexpectedly finds

herself promoted to field operative.

The show seems to be right in USA's

wheelhouse, with characteristics similar to fellow USA hits In Plain Sight and Burn

Notice.

"Covert Affairs is

a perfect fit with USA's

other top rated original series," said Jeff Wachtel, president of original

programming for USA.

"It combines the best of the network's brand attributes - high concept

characters with an aspirational tone set in an exciting location - this time in

the intriguing and surprisingly rich world of the CIA."

USA

has ordered a 90 minute premiere episode, followed by 11 one-hour episodes. It

has not yet given a premiere window, though the series will begin shooting soon

in Toronto.

Doug Liman, Dave Bartis are executive producers, with Matt

Corman and Chris Ord co-executive producers and co-writers.