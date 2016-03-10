USA to End 'Royal Pains' After Eight Seasons

USA Network will launch the eighth and final season of its drama series Royal Pains on May 18, the network said Thursday.

The series, which will reach its 100th episode midway through its eighth and final season, will feature a musical episode as well as a visit to Hong Kong during its final season run.

The series stars Mark Feuerstein as Hamptons private medical doctor Hank Lawson, Paulo Costanzo as his younger brother and partner Evan, and Reshma Shetty as Divya Katdare, Hank's assistant.

