USA Drama ‘Colony’ Cancelled

USA Network's sci fi drama Colony has been canceled after three seasons. Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies led the cast. Created by executive producers Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal, the drama is co-produced by Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions.

The show takes place after a mysterious alien invasion, as a family fights to stay together amidst a new world order. The third season sees Will (Holloway) and Katie (Wayne Callies) struggle to rebuild their family “in the world beyond the walls,” according to USA. “When their peaceful existence is shattered, they are sent on an odyssey that will finally reveal the horrifying truth behind Earth’s mysterious occupiers and once again force our heroes to choose sides.”

Colony debuted well, with 2.2 million total viewers, and 960,000 viewers 18-49. But ratings have declined significantly since. Season three is averaging 394,000 viewers 18-49. It ranks last in viewers 18-49 among USA’s dramas.