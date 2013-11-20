USA Cancels 'Necessary Roughness'

USA has canceled Necessary Roughness.

"We are proud of this show and its writers, which had a unique ability to address topical subjects before they unfolded in real life on the sports pages," said the network through a statement. "We want to thank Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, the incredible cast led by Golden Globe nominee Callie Thorne and our partners at Sony Television."

The series premiered to 4.67 million total viewers back in 2011, but averaged just 2.44 million viewers for its most recent third season.

The series stared Callie Thorne as Danielle Santino, a Long Island divorcee who gets a job as a therapist for a professional football team in order to make ends meet.