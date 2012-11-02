USA Cancels 'Fairly Legal'

USA has canceled another series, giving the axe to Fairly Legal on Thursday.



Fairly Legal premiered its second season to 3.5 million viewers on March 16, but fell to just 2.5 million by the end of its run. The drama starred Sarah Shahi a successful lawyer who, after the death of her father, decides to change her career and become a mediator.

On Wednesday, the network canceled low-rated cop drama Common Law.