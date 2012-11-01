USA Cancels 'Common Law'

USA has canceled its rookie cop series Common Law, the network confirmed Wednesday.

The cop series debuted May 11 to 2.48 million viewers, with its last episode on Aug. 10 drawing just a little over 2 million viewers. Common Law starred Michael Ealy and Warren Kole as detectives forced into couples' therapy to save their partnership.

Earlier this month, the network renewed Suits for a third season and picked up reality series, Partners in Crime.