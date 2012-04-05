USA Brings Social TV to Airing of 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

USA Network will be working with Viggle to add social TV features to the network's airing of To Kill a Mockingbird on Saturday, April 7 that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the classic film.

The social TV experience from Viggle is designed to encourage discussion and provide a wide variety of additional content about the iconic film, which is based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and stars Gregory Peck in role of small town lawyer struggling for racial justice in a small Alabama town.

As part of the second screen effort, viewers participating in Viggle LIVE's second screen experience can earn points and learn more about the To Kill a Mockingbird and USA's Characters Unite campaign, which highlights the importance of tolerance and respect.

That social TV activity will also help a number of non-profit organizations. USA and Viggle will match the amount of points being generated by fans and make a donation of up to $20,000 to the Characters Unite non-profit partners championing civil and human rights. Fans can also convert their Viggle points into charitable donations for charities of their choice in the Viggle app rewards section.

Universal Pictures has digitally remastered and fully restored the film, which will air for the first time on USA. It is being brought to viewers by USA, the American Film Institute and Universal Pictures.