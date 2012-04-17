USAAnnounces Summer Premiere Dates
USA announced its
summer premiere dates Tuesday, which include six returning and two new series.
New miniseries Political Animals will air Sundays beginning in July. The
six-episode series, from Greg Berlanti and Lawrence Mark, stars Sigourney Weaver
as a divorced former first lady and newly appointed secretary of state.
Of USA's returning fare, Royal Pains and Necessary Roughness debut June
6. Burn Notice and Suits bow the following week on June 14, while
White Collar and Covert Affairs premiere their new seasons July
10.
New series Common Law kicks off the season, premiering May 11 at 10 p.m.
