USA Announces Fall Premiere Dates

USA Network will enter the fall season with the return of its original series Psych, Covert Affairs and Burn Notice.

Psych, entering its sixth season, will premiere on Oct. 12. Covert Affairs will premiere the second half of its second season on Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. with six new episodes. Burn Notice will also come back with six new episodes for the second half of its fifth season on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.

To commemorate the tenth anniversary of 9/11, USA has also announced a special commercial-free airing of its original movie, The Space Between, followed by its documentary, Twin Towers. USA will present both films as part of its Characters Unite public service campaign against intolerance and discrimination.