USA Acquires 'CSI' Rights
By Alex Weprin
USA Network has picked up the off-network cable rights
to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
USA will have non-exclusive rights to
seasons 1-10 beginning in December 2010, and exclusive rights to seasons 11 and
beyond starting in Fall 2011.
USA and
the NBC Universal cable networks will have exclusive rights to all seasons of CSI starting in September, 2014.
Off-network procedurals have become a staple of
USA's programming lineup, providing
lead-ins for original series and filling hundreds of hours of programming for
the cabler.
"We're proud to add one of the most successful
television series of the last 20 years to our programming slate," said Jane
Blaney, executive VP of program acquisitions and scheduling for USA.
"CSI fits perfectly into our
already powerful collection of procedurals, including NCIS, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,
House, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and
eventually NCIS: Los
Angeles. CSI, one of
only two shows to spawn two successful spin-offs, is an iconic series
that reflects USA's commitment to quality
storytelling and unique characters."
