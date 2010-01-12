USA Acquires 'CSI' Rights

USA Network has picked up the off-network cable rights

to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

USA will have non-exclusive rights to

seasons 1-10 beginning in December 2010, and exclusive rights to seasons 11 and

beyond starting in Fall 2011.

USA and

the NBC Universal cable networks will have exclusive rights to all seasons of CSI starting in September, 2014.

Off-network procedurals have become a staple of

USA's programming lineup, providing

lead-ins for original series and filling hundreds of hours of programming for

the cabler.

"We're proud to add one of the most successful

television series of the last 20 years to our programming slate," said Jane

Blaney, executive VP of program acquisitions and scheduling for USA.

"CSI fits perfectly into our

already powerful collection of procedurals, including NCIS, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,

House, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and

eventually NCIS: Los

Angeles. CSI, one of

only two shows to spawn two successful spin-offs, is an iconic series

that reflects USA's commitment to quality

storytelling and unique characters."