U.S. TV Ad Spending Fell 5% in 4Q, SMI Says

TV ad spending in the U.S. fell 5% during the fourth quarter, according to new data from Standard Media Index.

(Image credit: SMI)

SMI says that overall media spending in the U.S. continues to show improvement, led by 26% fourth-quarter growth in digital spending.

Overall U.S. ad spending rose 6% in the fourth quarter. That follows a big 30% drop in the second quarter, when the economy was hurt by the early fallout from the Coronavirus outbreak. The spending decline slowed to 3% in the third quarter.

Ad spending has increased for five consecutive months starting in August. Spending was up 11% in November and 5% in December.

The growth in digital ad spending boosted it to a 53% share of spending, up 6%, overtaking traditional media. TV’s share fell 3% to 45%.