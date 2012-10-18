U.S. Programmers Make Bids for Barclays Premier League Rights

With the deadline Thursday, a number of sports programmers have submitted bids for the next cycle of Barclays Premier League media rights in the U.S.

After the Football Association Premier League Limited released its tender documents, U.S. networks had until Oct. 18 to declare their financial interest in the property. Arguably the world's top futbol circuit, the English league is the second-most-watched league in the U.S. behind Liga Mexico, that nation's premier soccer division.

As of press time, there was no word out of England as to whether one of the bids had been accepted, or if the auction would advance into another round. The current U.S. contract expires with the close of the 2012-13 season.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.