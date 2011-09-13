U.S. Open Men's Final Ratings Improve 18%

CBS Sports' coverage of the 2011 U.S. Open men's

championship on Sept. 12 averaged an overnight household 2.6 rating/6 share, up

18% from last year's finale, also played on a Monday.

In a four-set rematch, Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal

6-2, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 after falling to Nadal in the 2010 U.S. Open final. CBS'

2010 coverage of the men's championship was halted due to rain, however, and

concluded on ESPN2.

Coverage of the women's championship match on Sunday was

much improved over last year after being pushed back a day due to rain delays.

Samantha Stosur's defeat of Serena Williams in straight sets improved 121% from

last year's women's championship, which was played in primetime on Saturday.

Sunday's 4.2/8 overnight household rating/share was also up

100% from the same day last year, which consisted of rainout coverage.

For the tournament overall, CBS Sports' coverage of the U.S

Open was up 11% from last year to an average household overnight 2.0/5.