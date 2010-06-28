U.S.-Ghana Nets Top U.S. Men's Soccer Audience: 14.9 Million

The final match for the U.S. at the 2010 FIFA World Cup wasn't the

side's best on the pitch, but it was on the small screen for ABC.

The

round-of-16 match, in which the U.S. was eliminated by Ghana 2-1 in

extra time, ranks as the most-watched men's World Cup game ever in this

nation, and stands only behind the 1999 Women's World Cup final.

ABC

netted averaged an 8.2 rating, 9.46 households and nearly 14.9 million

viewers from 2:30 p.m. to 5:12 p.m. (ET) on June 26, the most for the

2010 tourney to date among households and viewers, according to Nielsen

fast national data.



