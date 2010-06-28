U.S.-Ghana Nets Top U.S. Men's Soccer Audience: 14.9 Million
The final match for the U.S. at the 2010 FIFA World Cup wasn't the
side's best on the pitch, but it was on the small screen for ABC.
The
round-of-16 match, in which the U.S. was eliminated by Ghana 2-1 in
extra time, ranks as the most-watched men's World Cup game ever in this
nation, and stands only behind the 1999 Women's World Cup final.
ABC
netted averaged an 8.2 rating, 9.46 households and nearly 14.9 million
viewers from 2:30 p.m. to 5:12 p.m. (ET) on June 26, the most for the
2010 tourney to date among households and viewers, according to Nielsen
fast national data.
