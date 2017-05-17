Upfronts 2017: TNT and TBS Greenlight Six New Series

Turner’s TNT and TBS gave greenlights to six new series as it heads into its upfront presentation Wednesday.

The networks are being rebranded, and 100% of the series that were put on the air last year by Kevin Reilly, president of TBS and TNT and chief creative officer for Turner Entertainment, were renewed.

TBS’ new series are:

Miracle Workers, a heaven-set workplace comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Owen Wilson and executive produced by Lorne Michaels;

Close Enough, a brand new animated series from Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel;

An update of the classic game show The Joker's Wild, hosted by Snoop Dogg;

A new untitled series from the comedy trio The Dress Up Gang.

TNT has greenlit two non-fiction series:

Michael Moore Live from the Apocalypse from Oscar and Emmy winner Michael Moore;

Who Run the World? from Sarah Jessica Parker, Morgan Spurlock and Refinery29.

TNT is working with Ridley Scott to develop a night of original science-fiction programming. Initial plans call for the block to serve as a showcase for hour-long series, short-form programs and other formats to be developed in collaboration with Scott.

TNT has also ordered a pilot for Highland, a scripted drama written by Liz Sarnoff and starring actress-comedian Margaret Cho.

Daveed Diggs, who earned a Tony for the Broadway hit Hamilton, will star in the network's drama pilot Snowpiercer.