Upfronts 2017: Freeform Shares About Marvel Projects

Holding its upfront presentation in New York Wednesday, Freeform shared a first trailer from Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, which has 10 episodes starting early in 2018. The series, about a couple teenagers acquiring special superpowers, is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Joe Pokaski is showrunner and executive producer; Marvel head of television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory too are executive producers.

Characters were also announced for Marvel’s first live-action comedy series Marvel’s New Warriors. As Freeform put it, Marvel’s New Warriors is about that time in your life when you first enter adulthood and feel like you can do everything and nothing at once. The network has ordered ten 30-minute episodes slated to debut in 2018.

The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Marvel’s Loeb and Chory are executive producers. Kevin Biegel is showrunner and executive producer.

Freeform said that one-hour drama Siren has been given a 10-episode order. The show is set in Bristol Cove, known for once being home to mermaids. The arrival of a mysterious girl in town reinforces that folklore.

The series premieres in summer 2018. Executive producers are Eric Wald, Dean White, Emily Whitesell, Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb. Whitesell is showrunner too.

Freeform also released the first trailer for new comedy Alone Together, which premieres early next year. The show stars Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo as best friends making it in Los Angeles. The series comes from The Lonely Island, with Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Billy Rosenberg and Hunter Covington on as executive producers, along with Povitsky, Aflalo and Eben Russell.

The network also released a first trailer for upcoming drama The Bold Type, about a group of women working at a global women’s magazine. The show will have a special two-hour premiere Tuesday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET. Cast includes Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin.

The Bold Type is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. The series is a Universal Television and The District production.

Freeform announced a pilot order for its first animated comedy, Sticks, from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson of Broad City are exec producers, along with Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz.

Freeform also offered some details on its two-day "Summer Fling," featuring influencers within music, comedy and pop culture.

The network’s Hollywood Movie Night with Karlie Kloss comes from the producers of Hollywood Game Night. Each segment will include supermodel Kloss and her friends offering commentary around their favorite movies. The series is executive produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner from Hazy Mills Productions, along with Ben Nemtin and Duncan Penn from Four Peaks Media Group. Kloss will also executive produce.

Expanding on its “25 Days of Christmas” lineup, Freeform revealed Decorating Disney, about how holiday magic is created at Disney’s parks and resorts.

Other holiday originals include Will Gluck’s Angry Angel in December 2017 and Life Size 2, starring Tyra Banks as a doll, in December 2018.